Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.