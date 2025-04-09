Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gravity were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Gravity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Flower City Capital acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of GRVY opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $385.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.46. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.