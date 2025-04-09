Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $234,948.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total value of $273,210.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total value of $282,660.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.7 %

GWRE opened at $172.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.96, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

