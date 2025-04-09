Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at $416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 0.5 %

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Shares of HSII opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $799.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

