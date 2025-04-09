Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Frederick B. Rivera sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $101,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,752.92. This represents a 50.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,311 shares of company stock valued at $369,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $725.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.47. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

