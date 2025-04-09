Insider Selling: InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares in the company, valued at $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, March 20th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00.

IDCC opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in InterDigital by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

