iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

