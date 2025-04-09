JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $546,000.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,749,237 shares in the company, valued at $69,610,834.02. The trade was a 0.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE JELD opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.93. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

