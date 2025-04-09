JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 216,336 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

