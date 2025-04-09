JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.15 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after acquiring an additional 891,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Assurant by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 281,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Assurant by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.36. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

