JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,808,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,183,000 after acquiring an additional 107,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,971,000 after purchasing an additional 114,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,742,000 after acquiring an additional 96,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.7 %

Churchill Downs stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.34.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.