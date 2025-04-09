JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $28.31 Million Investment in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,219,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

