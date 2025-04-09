JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $28.31 Million Investment in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,219,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.
Curbline Properties Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.
View Our Latest Report on Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Curbline Properties
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.