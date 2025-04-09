JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,515 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoNation by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AN opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AN shares. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.