JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,515 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoNation by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE AN opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on AN shares. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.86.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
