Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Kemper were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

