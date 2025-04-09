KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBLU opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

