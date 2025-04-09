Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,298 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.46 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

