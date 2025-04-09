LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of LZ opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

