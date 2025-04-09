Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.