LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in LKQ by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

