LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of LSI Industries worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $205,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

