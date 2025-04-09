Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 7th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and RH are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with a market capitalization that typically falls between approximately $2 billion and $10 billion. These stocks are seen as offering a balance between the growth potential of smaller companies and the stability of larger, established firms, making them a popular choice for investors looking for moderate risk and steady growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.15. 205,000,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,784,883. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. 430,658,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,829,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

NYSE RH traded up $18.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,046. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

Featured Stories