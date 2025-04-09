Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOP opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Net Lease Office Properties ( NYSE:NLOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. Analysts expect that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

