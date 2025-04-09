Norges Bank Buys New Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sylvamo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Sylvamo by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This represents a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

