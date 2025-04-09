Norges Bank Buys Shares of 368,405 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 368,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Barclays PLC grew its position in Delek US by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 508,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $5,100,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 223,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 209,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $720.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

About Delek US

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.