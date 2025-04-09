Norges Bank Invests $7.25 Million in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.31% of First Merchants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Merchants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Merchants by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

