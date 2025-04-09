Norges Bank Makes New $6.35 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 398,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Magnite by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,544. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGNI

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.