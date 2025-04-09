Norges Bank Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Knowles as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KN stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

