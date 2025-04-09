Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,599,731 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,599,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $356,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. TD Securities downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE HL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,559.20. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

