Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,085 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,233 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,706,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,066,000 after buying an additional 3,340,599 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 6,290,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,545,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after buying an additional 1,722,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

PG&E Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

