Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 13,756 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

