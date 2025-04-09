Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,380 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

