Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25,814.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE BERY opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

