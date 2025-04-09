Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

