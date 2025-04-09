Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCTD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter.

LCTD stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $193.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

