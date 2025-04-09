Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

