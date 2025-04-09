Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Santander assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $6.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

