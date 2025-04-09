Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $164.22 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.62 per share, for a total transaction of $195,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,195.54. This represents a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.