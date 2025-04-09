Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,758,000 after purchasing an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Brink’s by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.58 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

