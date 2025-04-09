Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $444,000 Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 175,390 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAPP opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

