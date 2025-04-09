Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $341,000 in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,620,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 335,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 317,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter.

SVOL stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $767.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

