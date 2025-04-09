Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,143,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in H&R Block by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,319 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,920 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

