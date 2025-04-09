Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 43.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NYSE JXN opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

