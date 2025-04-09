Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PINK stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Simplify Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.