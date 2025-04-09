Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 716.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

CADE opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

