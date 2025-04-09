Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $455.12 million, a PE ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -813.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

