Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get KT alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in KT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after buying an additional 1,063,736 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP increased its position in KT by 2,407.3% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at $59,145,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in KT by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,247,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 852,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,749,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Price Performance

NYSE KT opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83.

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.