Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829,412 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,456,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,676,000 after buying an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,417,000 after acquiring an additional 382,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,861,000 after acquiring an additional 154,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 525,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

IYR stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.