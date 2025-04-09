Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Patrick Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.22 per share, with a total value of $862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,920. This trade represents a 7.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

