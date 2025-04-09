Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 1,614 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Quarry LP grew its holdings in FormFactor by 131.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

