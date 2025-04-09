Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 2,928 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,858,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,076,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,482 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.53.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.